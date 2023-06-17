An Amber Alert has been issued for two children in Missouri City last seen on Saturday.

According to the alert, 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove were possibly abducted in an unknown area of Missouri City.

Dixon was last seen wearing a yellow checkered shirt and black cargo pants while Breelove was last seen in a flower pattern shirt with white sweatpants.

Officials suspect they were last seen with a Black woman named Brianna Cannon.

Officials say Cannon might be in a black Jeep with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.