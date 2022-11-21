AMBER Alert issued for abducted 5-year-old

article

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 5-year-old boy early Monday morning.

Police are looking for Zachariah Sutton, who is believed to be abducted from Overton, which is near Tyler.

Zachariah Sutton (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Sutton was last seen on the 23400 Block of FM838 in Overton at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office believe Sutton is with 59-year-old Pamela Medlock.

Pamela Medlock (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

The connection between Medlock and the child is unknown at this time.

Sutton was last seen early Sunday wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes.

Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.

The Smith's County Sheriff's Office says she is believed to be driving a Green Jeep Wrangler with unknown Texas plates.

If you see Sutton or Medlock you are asked to call 9-1-1.