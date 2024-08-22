Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Nacogdoches

A local Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen early Thursday morning in Nacogdoches.

Officials are looking for 12-year-old Roselyn Smith.

Photo of missing 12-year-old Roselyn Smith

She was last seen just before 7:45 a.m. at the 500 block of Tangleberry Street in Nacogdoches.

Roselyn is described as a Black female, last seen wearing short-sleeved black t-shirt with "Queen" on it, blue jean shorts, and black shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this missing child should contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.