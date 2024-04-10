A Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for Angel Holmes on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 15-year-old Holmes was last seen Sunday around 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Duran Canyon Lane near Camden Park.

Angel Holmes

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights, and black Crocs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with long braids in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.