Amber Alert: Angel Holmes last seen in Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Amber Alert has been issued for Angel Holmes on Wednesday.
According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 15-year-old Holmes was last seen Sunday around 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Duran Canyon Lane near Camden Park.
Angel Holmes
Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights, and black Crocs.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with long braids in her hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.