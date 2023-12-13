If you want to show your appreciation for your Amazon driver during this busy holiday season, you can tip your driver at no extra cost to you.

Starting Dec. 12, Amazon customers in the U.S. can say "Alexa, thank my driver", and Amazon will reward their most recent delivery driver with $5.

The delivery drivers who receive the first 2 million "thank yous" will receive $5 per "thank you."

If you don’t own an Echo device, you can search "Thank my Driver" in the search bar on Amazon or click the yellow button on this web page to thank your driver.

Customers can only thank their most recent delivery driver, and you must thank them within 14 days of the delivery.

You can find more information on the program on Amazon's website.