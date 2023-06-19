Former at-large Houston city council member Amanda Edwards has dropped out of the Houston mayor's race and announced her bid for Congress.

On Monday, June 19, Edwards launched her bid for the U.S. Representative of Houston’s 18th Congressional District.

The position is currently held by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who is also running for Houston mayor. Congresswoman Jackson Lee has held the position since 1995.

"I am running for Congress to place people over politics, and to deliver the results our community deserves. As Congresswoman Jackson Lee seeks to come home to serve as Houston’s next mayor, I seek to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th Congressional District. From Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, and Congressman Craig Washington to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District deserve the next leg of this relay to continue to be strong, bold, effective, and focused on the people," Edwards stated.

Edwards was born and grew up in Houston’s 18th Congressional District and says there is a lot of work that still needs to be done in the district.