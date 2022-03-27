Candidate for mayor of Houston - Amanda Edwards
HOUSTON - The developing race to be Houston's next mayor has a new entry and its first female candidate.
Amanda Edwards is joining a field that already includes State Senator John Whitmire and former Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins.
Fox 26 spoke with the former City Council member about what is driving her desire to lead our community into the future.
