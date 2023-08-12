Alvin speech, autism therapy facility employee arrested for child sexual assault

A former employee at a speech and autism therapy facility was arrested for sexual assault of a child.

According to Alvin police, Zachariah Barineau, 42, was charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child after they received reports of sexual abuse on June 30.

Authorities initially interviewed Barineau and released him for further investigation.

He was employed at a speech and autism therapy facility in Pearland but when the facility became aware of the allegations from police, Barineau was terminated.

Investigators say the case did not involve children from the facility.

Barineau was hospitalized before he was arrested but surrendered to Alvin officers on July 6, authorities said.

His bond for both charges was set to $130,000.

Alvin says they have not been made aware of any additional incidents by potential victims or their parents and those whose children may have come into contact with Barineau at the speech and therapy facility are encouraged to speak with their children and report any outcries to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.