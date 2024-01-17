Alvin shooting: 2 people found dead inside home on Steele Road, police investigating

The Alvin Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Wednesday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred on the 700 block of Steele Road around 8 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found two people dead inside the home.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.