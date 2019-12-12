Alvin PD: Officer shot man who was shooting woman

The Alvin Police Department says an officer shot a man who was shooting a woman on the ground.

Officers responded to a call about a physical disturbance between a male and female on S. Gordon Street around 9:55 a.m. Thursday.

Upon the officer’s arrival, police say the man had the woman on the ground and was actively shooting her.

The police department says the officer shot the male to end the assault.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured.

The scene remains closed to traffic.