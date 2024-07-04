Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary: Summer salad recipes

By
Published  July 4, 2024 1:02pm CDT
Allison's Cooking Diary Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Allison's Cooking Diary: Summer salads

On this edition of Allison's Cooking Diary, Allison is sharing her recipe to make a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, along with a Peach and Burrata Salad.

HOUSTON - Welcome to our summer salad series on Allison's Cooking Diary. If you need a light and refreshing dish to serve this summer, Allison has you covered.

We are making a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, no lettuce required, and a Peach & Burrata Salad with a lemon and herb dressing. Enjoy and stay cool this summer!

Quinoa Mediterranean Salad recipe

  • 2 cups cooked quinoa
  • 1 cucumber, diced
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, diced
  • 1 small shallot, diced
  • 1 cup feta

Dressing:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp. Dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt & pepper

Peach & Burrata Salad recipe

  • 3 peaches
  • 1 ball of Burrata
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
  • Mixed greens
  • ¼ cup pistachios
  • Drizzle of honey

Dressing:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Zest & juice of 1 small lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Salt & pepper