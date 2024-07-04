Allison's Cooking Diary: Summer salad recipes
HOUSTON - Welcome to our summer salad series on Allison's Cooking Diary. If you need a light and refreshing dish to serve this summer, Allison has you covered.
We are making a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, no lettuce required, and a Peach & Burrata Salad with a lemon and herb dressing. Enjoy and stay cool this summer!
Quinoa Mediterranean Salad recipe
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, diced
- 1 small shallot, diced
- 1 cup feta
Dressing:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp. Dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Salt & pepper
Peach & Burrata Salad recipe
- 3 peaches
- 1 ball of Burrata
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced
- Mixed greens
- ¼ cup pistachios
- Drizzle of honey
Dressing:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon honey
- Zest & juice of 1 small lemon
- 1 tablespoon fresh mint, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt & pepper