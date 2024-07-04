Welcome to our summer salad series on Allison's Cooking Diary. If you need a light and refreshing dish to serve this summer, Allison has you covered.

We are making a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad, no lettuce required, and a Peach & Burrata Salad with a lemon and herb dressing. Enjoy and stay cool this summer!

Quinoa Mediterranean Salad recipe

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cucumber, diced

1 cup grape tomatoes, diced

1 small shallot, diced

1 cup feta

Dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. Dried oregano

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper

Peach & Burrata Salad recipe

3 peaches

1 ball of Burrata

½ cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

Mixed greens

¼ cup pistachios

Drizzle of honey

Dressing: