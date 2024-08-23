Allison's Cooking Diary: Chicken Lettuce Wraps
HOUSTON - Welcome to our 'weeknight dinner' series on Allison's Cooking Diary. This week we are making Chicken Lettuce Wraps!
These are so refreshing, have a ton of flavor and I bet you already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. This will definitely become a new staple recipe in your house!
Ingredients
Chicken mixture
- 1 lb. ground chicken (or two chicken breasts diced)
- 8oz. Can of water chestnuts, diced
- ½ cup mushrooms, minced
- ½ yellow onion, minced
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon hot water
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Iceberg or Bibb lettuce
- Green onion, for garnish
Sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon rice wine vinegar
Directions:
- Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
- In another small bowl, whisk together the hot water, Dijon mustard and one minced garlic clove. Set aside.
- In a large pan, brown the ground chicken.
- Once browned, add in the remaining garlic, water chestnuts, onion and mushrooms. Cook until soft.
- Add in both sauces and stir until combined.
- Serve on iceberg or Bibb lettuce. Top with green onions and enjoy!