Allison's Cooking Diary: Chicken Lettuce Wraps

By
Published  August 23, 2024 9:16am CDT
FOX 26 Houston

Looking for a quick and tasty weeknight meal? Try these Chicken Lettuce Wraps—packed with flavor and likely with ingredients you already have at home!

HOUSTON - Welcome to our 'weeknight dinner' series on Allison's Cooking Diary. This week we are making Chicken Lettuce Wraps!

These are so refreshing, have a ton of flavor and I bet you already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. This will definitely become a new staple recipe in your house!

Ingredients

Chicken mixture

  • 1 lb. ground chicken (or two chicken breasts diced)
  • 8oz. Can of water chestnuts, diced
  • ½ cup mushrooms, minced
  • ½ yellow onion, minced
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon hot water
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Iceberg or Bibb lettuce
  • Green onion, for garnish

Sauce

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon rice wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
  2. In another small bowl, whisk together the hot water, Dijon mustard and one minced garlic clove. Set aside.
  3. In a large pan, brown the ground chicken.
  4. Once browned, add in the remaining garlic, water chestnuts, onion and mushrooms. Cook until soft.
  5. Add in both sauces and stir until combined.
  6. Serve on iceberg or Bibb lettuce. Top with green onions and enjoy!