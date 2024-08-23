Welcome to our 'weeknight dinner' series on Allison's Cooking Diary. This week we are making Chicken Lettuce Wraps!

These are so refreshing, have a ton of flavor and I bet you already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. This will definitely become a new staple recipe in your house!

Ingredients

Chicken mixture

1 lb. ground chicken (or two chicken breasts diced)

8oz. Can of water chestnuts, diced

½ cup mushrooms, minced

½ yellow onion, minced

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon hot water

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Iceberg or Bibb lettuce

Green onion, for garnish

Sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon rice wine vinegar

Directions: