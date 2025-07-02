'Alligator Alcatraz' facility built in Florida | Border Watch with Jonathan Mejia

article

Border watchers,

Last week I told you about Florida receiving federal funding from FEMA for migrant detention facilities and President Donald Trump toured the facility.

Migrants could start arriving soon after his visit. Trump walked through a medical facility.

The facility has drawn pushback from immigration advocates and even environmental groups. The groups are looking to block the opening of the center until an environmental review is done.

The facility is known as "Alligator Alcatraz" because it is located in the Florida everglades on a remote airstrip with tents and trailers normally used after a natural disaster.

It is important to note the only way to get to the facility is by flight. Before leaving the White House, Trump made jokes to reporters about how migrants would have to learn to swim and how to run away from an alligator to flee the facility.

State officials are overseeing the construction of the facility, but much of the cost is going to be covered by FEMA, which is known for responding to hurricanes and other natural disasters.