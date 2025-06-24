Florida to receive federal funds from FEMA for migrant detention facilities | Border Watch

article

Border watchers,

All eyes are on the Israel-Iran conflict and rightfully so. While U.S. airstrikes were underway over the weekend, we were monitoring more movements involving immigration and the southern border.

First, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says Florida will receive federal funds from FEMA to build new detention facilities to hold illegal migrants, according to a statement from Noem.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are working at turbo speed on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. These new facilities will in large part be funded by FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program, which the Biden Administration used as a piggy bank to spend hundreds of millions of American taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens, including at the Roosevelt Hotel that served as a Tren de Aragua base of operations that was used to shelter Laken Riley’s killer."

Also making headlines: A ruling by the Supreme Court, allowing the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries, like Libya and South Sudan, with a limited degree of due process and notice. This pauses a lower court ruling that had severely restricted those deportations. The Trump administration responded: "Fire up the deportation planes," In a statement DHS said: The Biden Administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and now, the Trump administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens …"

Secretary Noem is on a multi-nation tour through Central America. She will be in Honduras today. Her tentative schedule includes:

Meeting with Honduran President Xiomara Castro and Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Bu Soto.

Visiting Soto Cano Air Base to observe the repatriation program

Noem says her overall purpose to Central America is to: