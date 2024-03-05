Allen Parkway motorcycle crash: Driver dead after going over median

Houston police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday night.

According to officials, a motorcycle rider was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Allen Parkway when they lost control and went over the median.

The motorcyclist bumped into an SUV traveling westbound on the same road and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen Parkway motorcycle crash (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Officials say those driving in the SUV were not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.