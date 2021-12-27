All main lanes of East Freeway near Bayou Drive reopened following armed person inside vehicle

article

The main lanes of East Freeway near Bayou Drive have been reopened after an armed man was inside a vehicle in Harris County, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man was initially stopped pursuant to a possible open felony warrant investigation.

As a result, the highway was shut down as a precaution while officials were on the scene. However, the roadway was reopened around 6 p.m. Monday.