Harris County detention officers 'no billed' for man's death while leaving jail

The Brief A grand jury has decided not to prosecute six Harris County detention officers for the death of Alexis Cardenas. Cardenas became unresponsive during an incident as he was leaving jail in July 2025. Cardenas' primary cause of death was determined to be "cardiac dysrhythmia with acute toxic effects… during physical and electrical restraint."



Six Harris County detention officers will not be prosecuted for a man's death as he was leaving jail in 2025.

Alexis Cardenas: Detention officers ‘no billed’

What we know:

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, six detention officers were "no billed" Tuesday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Alexis Jovany Cardenas.

Cornell Law schools says a "no bill" happens when a grand jury decides that there is not enough evidence for a defendant to go to trial.

What we don't know:

The detention officers in question were not identified.

Cardenas' death

The backstory:

Cardenas died on July 8, 2025. The sheriff's office released video of the incident that same month.

During a press conference, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Cardenas had been in jail since July 6 after being arrested by Houston Police on "multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants."

Cardenas reportedly went through a standard medical screening while he was being booked into the jail. The screening showed "no major physical or mental health issues," according to the sheriff.

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Officials report Cardenas was released from custody at 12:50 a.m. on July 8. Sheriff Gonzalez said Cardenas was being escorted to an exit by two detention officers since he "appeared agitated and was disruptive during his time in our custody."

As he was being walked to the exit, authorities claim he physically resisted the detention officers.

The sheriff's office said one officer used his taser to control Cardenas, but it was not effective. Cardenas reportedly forced his way back into the secure area of the jail where inmates were being processed for release.

After multiple officers eventually gained control of Cardenas, they realized he was unresponsive, officials said.

The jail medical staff were called to the area to administer aid while a detention officer administered CPR in the meantime until they arrived, the sheriff's office stated.

Cardenas was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:57 a.m.

Cause of death

Dig deeper:

In Sept. 2025, the Harris County Insitute of Forensic Sciences determined that Cardenas' primary cause of death was "cardiac dysrhythmia associated with acute toxic effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, chlordiazepoxide, and ethanol during physical and electrical restraint."