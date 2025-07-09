Harris County man dies while being released from jail: HCSO

The Brief Alexis Jovany Cardenas, 32, died while being released from Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Cardenas was being escorted out of the jail when he physically resisted detention officers. The sheriff's office said one officer used a taser to get control of Cardenas, and it took multiple officers to gain control of him.



The Harris County Jail is under investigation after a man died while being escorted out of the jail on Tuesday morning.

Alexis Jovany Cardenas, 32, had been in jail since Sunday after being arrested on municipal charges.

Harris County jail death

The backstory:

Officials report Cardenas was released from custody at 12:50 a.m. As he was being walked to the exit, authorities claim he physically resisted the detention officers.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said one officer used his taser to control Cardenas, but it was not effective. Cardenas reportedly forced his way back into the secure area of the jail where inmates were being processed for release.

After multiple officers eventually gained control of Cardenas, they realized he was unresponsive, officials said.

The jail medical staff were called to the area to administer aid while a detention officer administered CPR in the meantime until they arrived, the sheriff's office stated.

Cardenas was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:57 a.m.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers is investigating the death. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is conducting an autopsy to determine Cardenas’ cause of death.

An administrative investigation to determine whether all relevant policies were followed is being conducted by Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs.

The Harris County Sheriff's office will release video footage to the public within no more than 45 days in accordance with the Sheriff’s Office policy.