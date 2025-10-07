Man accused of kidnapping Aldine HS student has first court appearance

The Brief A man accused of kidnapping a student near Aldine High School appeared in court Tuesday. Ted Fleming allegedly injected the student with an unknown substance, and the student was revived with Narcan. Fleming's bond was set at $250,000 with the condition he not go near any schools.



A man accused of kidnapping a student near Aldine High School and injecting him with an unknown substance appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

First court appearance held Tuesday

45-year-old Ted Fleming is charged with 3rd degree felony kidnapping after he allegedly kidnapped a student near Aldine high school.

Prosecutors said today was Fleming’s first court appearance and his bond was set at $250,000.

"This is the first appearance for the defendant. All we did was we discussed his bond. It’s already been set by the magistrate, so the court just reviewed it and made sure that she thought the bond set was appropriate and reviewed his bond conditions. I asked for one condition to the bond conditions, but that’s all that happened this morning," said Assistant DA Samantha Barnhart, "So the magistrate just said that he was not allowed to go to the specific school that Mr. Fleming is alleged to have gone near, and I asked that he not be allowed to go near any schools."

A local self-defense school offers safety tips and advice to families.

Shawn Lacy, who is the owner of Legal Gansta, also works closely with Crime and Safety Protection Awareness Advisors. She sat down with us and discussed safety tips for families and kids.

"The first thing I would say is you have to talk to your children. You have to have open dialogue. That way, you can know if it is anything going on in their lives that they don’t feel comfortable talking about, but you need to keep an open dialogue with your kids. Then, after that, you need to make sure they know you do not leave with anyone. It does matter who they are. If its not someone you specified, do not leave with that individual," Lacy said. "Take off the distractors, put the phones away, walk bodly, head up, chest up, chest out, shoulders square. Do not look like someone can take you and just be aware of everything at all times."

Man accused of kidnapping teen

The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 1 across the street from Aldine High School. According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a report of a "student being pulled away while walking with a suspicious male."

School personnel had taken photos and videos of the student being pulled away by a man, court documents state.

According to court documents, a man matching the description was located nearby and claimed he was defending a teen who was being followed, and then left the teen.

Court documents say that the student was found nearby and stated that "he had been injected with a substance" and collapsed. He was given Narcan and chest compressions and revived, court documents state.