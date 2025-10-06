Man accused of kidnapping teen near Aldine HS, injecting him with substance

The Brief Ted Fleming is charged with kidnapping. He is accused of injecting a teen with an unknown substance near Aldine High School. According to court documents, the teen was given Narcan and chest compressions.



A man is accused of kidnapping a student near Aldine High School and injecting him with an unknown substance.

What we know:

Records show Ted Fleming, 45, is charged with third-degree felony kidnapping.

The alleged incident occurred on Oct. 1 across the street from Aldine High School. According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a report of a "student being pulled away while walking with a suspicious male."

School personnel had taken photos and videos of the student being pulled away by a man, court documents state.

According to court documents, a man matching the description was located nearby and claimed he was defending a teen who was being followed, and then left the teen.

Court documents say that the student was found nearby and stated that "he had been injected with a substance" and collapsed. He was given Narcan and chest compressions and revived, court documents state.

What they're saying:

Aldine ISD provided the following details:

"On Wednesday, October 1, Aldine High School staff members saw a student stumbling and walking off balance on the sidewalk in front of the shopping center across the street from the campus. Out of abundance of caution, the school administrator and the Aldine ISD Police Department were contacted. The student was observed being approached by an unidentified, suspicious male. The location was within 1,000 feet of the campus.

When the Aldine ISD police officer arrived, he immediately detained the male. The officer found the student non-responsive. The officer administered medical aid, including CPR chest compressions. The student regained consciousness as EMS arrived. He told authorities that the unknown male had injected him with an unknown substance.

Aldine ISD said district police will increase patrols around the school.

"The Aldine ISD Police will increase patrols around the Aldine High School area. The safety and well-being of our students and staff will always be our top priority," the district said.