The Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers for in a Texas-sized American League Championship Series baseball matchup starting on Sunday evening.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross issued a challenge to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has accepted.

ASTROS: Upcoming ALCS appearance estimated to bring in $12.5 million per game

The losing mayor will have to wear the opposing team's jersey to a city council meeting.

Only time will tell who is going to be the winner!

Go Astros!