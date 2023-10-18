ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers score

It's Game 3 and the Houston Astros are in a pretty big hole in Arlington tonight at Globe Life Field.

Cristian Javier will be the starting pitcher for the Astros, who are looking to win one game in the series. Right now, the Texas Rangers are up 2-0.

If you're not able to watch the game live, we'll keep you updated here.

TOP FIRST

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros and flies out to deep left center field. Michael Brantley steps in and strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman flies out to deep right center field.

BOTTOM FIRST

Semien leads off for the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning and Semien flies out to shallow right field. Seager steps in and crushes one to deep center field where the play is made. Two out. Evan Carter steps in and strikes out swinging. No score after one inning.

TOP SECOND

Yordan Alvarez leads off for the Astros in the top of the second inning, and he is hit by a pitch in the left foot. Abreu steps in against Scherzer and is called out on strikes. Kyle Tucker steps in and is walked. Alvarez advances to second base. Mauricio Dubon steps in and hits one into left field for a single. The bases are now loaded. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to shallow center field. The bases remain loaded with two outs. A passed ball bounces off the catcher allowing Yordan Alvarez to score, 1-0 Astros.

Martin Maldonado steps in and ropes one to left field and scores two. Astros now lead, 3-0 as we head to the bottom of the second inning.

BOTTOM SECOND

Garcia steps in and leads off for the Texas Rangers who hits a chopper to third base and the throw is made to first base. One out. Heim steps in and flies out to third baseman, Alex Bregman. Two out. Mitch Garver steps in and flies out to deep right field and that will retire the side. Astros lead 3-0 after two innings.

TOP THIRD

Jose Altuve leads off for the Astros in the top of the third inning and Altuve GOES YARD!! Astros now lead, 4-0.

Brantley steps in and flies out to deep left field. One out. Bregman steps in and flies out to shallow right field. Two outs. Yordan Alvarez steps in.

BOTTOM THIRD

Nathaniel Lowe steps in against Javier to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Lowe pops out to center field. One out. Josh Jung steps in and is called out on strikes. Two out. Tavares is walked and Semien steps in. Semien ground out to Pena, who makes the throw to first base. Score is 4-0 Astros after three innings.

TOP FOURTH

Abreu steps in for the Astros in the top of the fourth inning and hits a double to left center field. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base. Abreu advances to third. Dubon steps in and hits one to center field scoring Abreu. Astros now lead 5-0.

The next batter, Jeremy Pena, strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado steps in and is called out on strikes.

BOTTOM FOURTH