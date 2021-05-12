Alcohol-to-go now law in Texas: 'Today is a great day for Texas restaurants'

article

Alcohol-to-go is here to stay in Texas.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1024 into law, making alcohol-to-go permanent.

"Today is a great day for Texas restaurants as well as for their customers, as I am about to sign a law that allows restaurants to sell alcohol to go," Gov. Abbott said in a video posted to Twitter.

Last June, Governor Abbott signed a waiver to allow restaurants and bars to include alcoholic drinks including wine, beer, and mixed liquor drinks in pick-up and delivery orders.

"What happened is during the course of the pandemic to help restaurants, be able to better deal with the pandemic, we waived a regulation to allow restaurants to sell alcohol to go. Well, it turns out, Texans liked it so much the Texas legislature wanted to make it permanent law in the state of Texas."

Key safety provisions include requiring all beverages to be sealed in original containers.

They can also be packed in a sealed-tamper-proof container that is labeled with the business's name. The words "alcoholic beverage" also have to be printed on those labels.

