The next retrial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager, may not happen in Harris County depending on the outcome of a hearing.

Documents show the court itself – not the prosecution or defense – has filed a motion to set a hearing to consider a change of venue to another county.

The hearing has been set for Jan. 30, and the prosecution and defense are invited to provide evidence in support of or against moving the trial out of the county.

Armstrong is charged with capital murder. He is accused of shooting his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, in the head as they slept in July 2016 when he was 16 years old.

This will be the third time Armstrong, now 23, is tried. His first two trials in 2019 and 2022 ended in hung juries.

Jury selection for Armstrong’s next retrial was set to begin on Feb. 24 and the trial on March 20.

Armstrong is out on a $200,000 bond and maintains his innocence.