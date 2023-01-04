Expand / Collapse search

A.J. Armstrong trial: Third capital murder trial to begin on March 20

Making the Case: A closer look at AJ Armstrong’s pre-trial held ahead of 3rd trial

Antonio Armstrong Jr. was back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing. He’s being tried for a third time on capital murder charges for the deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire homes in 2016. He’s maintained his innocence through all these trials and the last two ended in hung juries. FOX 26 News Edge Legal Analyst Charles ‘Big Angry’ Adams shares his insight on what this trial will mean and whether history will repeat itself.

HOUSTON - Testimony in A.J. Armstrong's third capital murder trial will start March 20. 

Jury selection will begin on February 24.

Armstrong is being tried again for the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home when he was 16-years-old.

His last two trials ended in hung juries.

A.J’s grandparents were in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

They're criticizing the murder investigation.

A.J. is now 23 and is out on a $200,000 bond.

He maintains his innocence.