A.J. Armstrong trial: Third capital murder trial to begin on March 20

Testimony in A.J. Armstrong's third capital murder trial will start March 20.

Jury selection will begin on February 24.

Armstrong is being tried again for the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents inside their Bellaire home when he was 16-years-old.

His last two trials ended in hung juries.

A.J’s grandparents were in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

They're criticizing the murder investigation.

A.J. is now 23 and is out on a $200,000 bond.

He maintains his innocence.