1 injured, shot in the back on Airtex Boulevard; 4 suspects on the run

A shooting in north Harris County has sheriff's office deputies at the scene investigating and searching for multiple suspects.

Airtex Boulevard shooting

What we know:

Sergeant R. Wade says someone called the Harris County Sheriff's Office about a weapons disturbance around 8:30 p.m. in the 14700 block of North Freeway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his back. He was taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated and was last reported in stable condition.

Sgt. Wade says they were able to find the initial shooting location in the 500 block of Airtex Boulevard.

Investigators were able to watch video of the scene. They learned there was a verbal altercation with the victim and four other men. As the victim drove off, the suspects shot about 20 rounds, hitting the victim and the victim's vehicle.

There was no weapon recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

We don't know if there is a relationship between the victims and suspects. The possible suspects have not been identified.