Local teen to testify in support of Crown Act, a bill banning discrimination based on natural hair

Ahead of a House State of Affairs Committee, DeAndre Arnold spoke with FOX 26 about testifying.

Bi-partisan support is growing for a bill being introduced by Representative Rhetta Bowers, called the Crown Act, or House Bill 392.

"It simply says you cannot discriminate people based on their natural hair," said Rep. Ron Reynolds.

Representative Ron Reynolds says the bill will be a first for the Texas state legislature.

A committee hearing is expected to start 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Reynolds said, he’s hopeful with only a month left of this legislative session, the bill will pass.

DeAndrea will be in Austin to share his experience with lawmakers.

"I really hope this can shed a light on how this actually affects people," said Arnold. "It’s not a trivial issue, this is real pain and suffering."

It was in January of 2020 when FOX 26 broke the story, at the time DeAndre was a high school senior at Barbers Hill High School.

DeAndre was told by Barbers Hill ISD officials, his hair was in violation of a new policy and that he would be given in-school suspension if not addressed. He tells FOX 26, he felt that was wrong.

"The way I was taught and brought up that any time that you feel like you are being discriminated, you have to fight against it, you can't just roll over and let it happen," said Arnold.

DeAndre decided to transfer schools for his senior year and is now a student at LSU.

"Even if I can't reap the benefits of what I’m doing, just knowing that I can help people in the future is enough for me to keep fighting," said Arnold.

After the controversy, the school district’s board voted to not change its hair code policy.

The Arnold’s lawsuit against the school district is ongoing.