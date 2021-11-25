Uptown Holiday Lighting event goes off without a hitch

The 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting event went off without a hitch this year, despite the cold temperatures and concerns over the weather.

The holiday lights along Post Oak Boulevard are officially on ringing in the holiday cheer. Houstonians were ready to carry on their family traditions once more.

"It does bring in the holiday spirit for a lot of families and Thanksgiving tradition," said Dave Morales, the event’s host. "It’s a Houston tradition. I used to come to this when I was a little kid and my grandparents would fly in from El Paso and we’d come to this."

Our Dave Morales, also known as FOX 26’s Movie Guy, has hosted the event for the past 10 years. He says it's the official kick-off of the holiday season.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the spectacular firework show was a big draw as families gathered to spend time together.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic and construction impacted it the year before.

Event officials say the lights will be on for the entire holiday season.

"If you don’t make it tonight, you need to come walk it and see it," said Mrs. Claus.

A little over 60 vendors were invited to take part in the event. One of the lucky ones was 21-year-old Aaron Spencer, a budding entrepreneur.

"My business is straight candles and tea," said Spencer. "We have many scents that are named after my college experience, HBCU at Texas Southern University."

His company is called Untamed Scents. For their website, click here.