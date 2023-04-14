A new affordable housing development has officially broken ground in Harris County.

On Friday, the Harris County Community Services Department (HCCSD) broke ground on the first of four single-family home development projects in Pasadena for the Vista Project.

The project has a budget of $17.7 million to help serve families earning under 80% of the Area's Median Income.

The average median income for residents in Pasadena is $27,060 for individuals and $57,781 for households. Only 52.5% of Pasadena residents are reported to own their homes as of the 2020 census.

Through this project, 54 single-family townhomes will be built, each with three bedrooms and two and a half baths with six different floor plans to choose from.

The Vista Project aligns with HCCSD's goal to increase affordable housing opportunities throughout Harris County

The development is funded by the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds awarded to Harris County through the Texas General Land Office and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.