A new website has been launched to help provide affordable housing opportunities to low and middle-income Houstonians.

The Houston Housing Authority (HHA) launched its Affordable Housing Houston website which provides people with information about apartment options offered through the HHA’s Public Facility Corporations (PFC) partnerships.

"We recognized the urgent need for housing in our area, and we needed to respond to this crisis in a valuable and beneficial way. Empowerment is always an important factor when we create any program." said HHA Chairman LaRence Snowden. "This site empowers people by helping them better understand their options, which is vital to people who need to be rehomed quickly, have children, or other vulnerable family members in their household."

According to the release, the website lists resources for people who need to quickly navigate through the housing process. On the site, users can learn how to apply for affordable housing, learn about property locations, go through the FAQ section, and read testimonials.

The website is also said to include an Area Median Income (AMI) calculator that allows users to plug in their information to determine their eligibility for this housing program within seconds.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there is a severe shortage of affordable housing in Houston, with only 19 affordable housing units for every 100 households in need.

"This website effectively connects low-income Houstonians with additional housing secured through our PFC partnerships. These partnerships alleviate the pressure on our housing shortage by allowing private entities and developers to buy, renovate, build, or incorporate affordable housing into their current developments," stated Snowden. "The immediate relief this program provides through the increase in housing inventory is critical to addressing the high demand caused by the current housing crisis and why I have been an outspoken advocate for this affordable housing model."

HHA President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr., has seen evidence of Houston’s affordable housing gap, firsthand, this past year. "When the Houston Housing Authority opened the public housing wait list to a new group of applicants in January 2023, approximately 18,000 people applied in just the first few days; and, by the time it closed on February 15, 2023, a total of 39,546 applications were submitted," Northern said.

The purpose of this website is to serve as a needed tool for those needed to access affordable Housing.

"HHA is committed to creating effective solutions to address the severe shortage of affordable housing in Houston, and my hope is that through practical tools like this website and other housing models, we can ensure that low-income and middle-income workers such as first responders, nurses, teachers, and other professionals can find homes near their jobs; thus, reducing overcrowding in Houston-area communities," says Northern.

Click here to visit the Affordable Housing Houston website.