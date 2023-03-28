Homelessness is an ongoing problem that needs serious examination, and a new study says Texas is one of the largest states affected by it.

PREVIOUS: Houston getting national recognition for handling of homeless crisis

A new study by LendingTree looked at data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to find the states with the largest and smallest homeless populations.

Its findings showed Texas to have the 5th highest rate of people experiencing homelessness. In fact, 44.05 percent of residents are in shelters.

LendingTree also found the average home in Texas costs about $237,400.

Meanwhile, California and New York had the first and second-highest rates of homelessness. North Dakota, and Wyoming, on the other hand, had the least high rates of people experiencing homelessness.

SUGGESTED: Program helps veterans with credit counseling to avoid homelessness

To look at the full report and how other states compared, click here.