Adult suspects accused of killing HCSO deputy in March to be held without bond

Two of the three men accused of killing Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darren Almendarez will be held without bond, a judge determined on Tuesday.

Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark were determined to be a future danger to the community, according to the judge.

Stewart and Clark are charged with capital murder in connection to Almendarez' death.

The deputy was gunned down outside a grocery store on March 31, while he was off-duty.

He approached three suspects, two who were under his truck in the parking lot attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his truck, and was greeted with gunfire.

Almendarez, a 23-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, was able to return fire, hitting at least two of the suspects, despite being shot multiple times.

Harris Co. deputy Darren Almendarez (Photo courtesy of HCSO)

Almendarez was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if bond will be set for the third suspect, 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy. That hearing will take place on Wednesday morning.