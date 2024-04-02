Actress Angie Harmon's dog shot, killed by Instacart driver

article

Angie Harmon says an Instacart delivery driver shot and killed her dog outside her home over the weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FOX Television Stations obtained a statement Tuesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding the incident:

"On Saturday, March 30, 2024, shortly before noon, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's South Division responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Wild Honey Lane for a report of a dog being shot. Upon arrival, officers located and spoke to all involved parties."

"The investigation revealed that a delivery driver arrived at the residence to deliver consumable goods. The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

"No criminal charges have been filed in relation to this incident, and CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties. CMPD's Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene."

The actor and former "Law & Order star wrote on Instagram Monday that a man delivering groceries for Instacart exited his car and shot their pet, Ollie.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog, Harmon wrote on her Instagram page. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed "self defense". He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

Harmon also claimed in the social media post that the Instacart driver was apathetic after the shooting.

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

USA Today reported that Instacart suspended the driver, and the company contacted Harmon and is cooperating with police on their investigation.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.









