A salute to our hometown heroes

houston - Houston has always been home to people who step up in times of crisis and the COVID19 time is no different. Houston's Morning Show dedicated an hour to saluting some of these outstanding friends and neighbors who are making a difference helping those in need in our community,
Dr. Peter Hotez
Hometown Hero Dr. Peter Hotez is working on a vaccine for COVID19
Heroes can be found in all walks of life.
Grocery store employees emerging as hometown heroes
Nate Griffin talks with grocery store employees about the new challenges and the importance of their jobs
Megachurch leaders working to restore faith in times of crisis
Melissa Wilson talks to the leaders of 3 area megachurches about what they and their parishioners are doing to support the community during the COVID19 pandemic.
Hometown Heroes- Kids Meals volunteers packing food daily for 7,000 kids
Kids Meals has been providing food to Houston area children for a while but now they are packing meals for 7,000 kids daily and joining them is Texans player Justin Reid who has been donating both time and money to this cause.
Hometown Heroes- athletes stepping up to help
Houston's sports heroes are stepping up to help during the COVID19 crisis, Melissa Wilson talks with Jon Weeks about his effort to support 1st responders in the city.
Hometown Heroes Savannah Phan
Savannah Phan is one of the youngest Hometown Heroes she created the #goodgradeschallenge to encourage kids to keep p their grades during this stay-at-home virtual classroom period. Her father "Jimmy the Jeweler" is supporting her efforts by donating money as prizes for good grades and he's also helping people to pay bills. Two heroes from the same family.