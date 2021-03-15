A look at Houston-area Sunday services after Gov. Abbott’s lifts COVID-19 restrictions

Religious organizations had their first "shackle-free" Sunday after the lifting of Texas's mask mandate and the removal of capacity limits on congregations.

"It is good to hear that you can unmask, but is it actually safe?" asked Pastor Max A. Miller of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church during a vaccination distribution being held at the church’s multipurpose center Saturday.

"We will continue to mask up. We will not go back 100 percent in our churches and infect our people," said Miller. "Once we infect our people, the person who told us to unmask will not even come and attend the funeral."

Lakewood Church released a statement saying they will continue with masks and social distancing while monitoring attendance:

"We are grateful to be open and gathering in person safely. Lakewood Church will continue to request that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Capacity has not been an issue. However, we will monitor it as we expect attendance to increase. We will continue to follow recommended health and safety guidelines," said a church spokesperson.

Advertisement

A similar statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston:

"Over the last few days, Archdiocesan officials have engaged in a series of consultations regarding the order, which included input from clergy and medical professionals.

Recognizing the needs of this local Church, 𝗶𝗻 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝘃𝘂𝗹𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝘀, we have determined that all of our current COVID-19 protocols will remain in place until further notice, including the requirement for face coverings at Mass and other liturgical celebrations."

At Houston Northwest Church, parishioners would find a compromise. Less than a dozen showed up for their ‘mask-optional’ service viewing which was held in a separate building from regular services. Church representatives say they expect that number to grow as more members return to in-person services.

"Each week, we'll see somebody back for the first time," says Karen Stamps, Director of Communications "Right now this just gives people an option to say, I'm going to get up. I’m going to go to church on Sunday, and I don’t have to wear my mask."

At First Church of Pearland, they've split into two services for social distancing, but now given the option, most members are choosing 'masks-off' according to their first lady.

"We've had a lot of people who have had the virus; their ‘Crew Invincible’ and then you've got the ones that went and got the vaccine as well," says T'neil Walea. "So those people feel a little bit more comfortable to be in larger group settings."

Like last year, First Church is expecting a packed house for Easter.

"Even our Easter theme is "Live Again!" adds Walea.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CORONAVIRUS

Northwest will offer a ‘mask-optional’ outdoor service in addition to their indoor masked service, while others say they'll stay the course until the pandemic is officially over.

"Just because you have the right to do something, doesn't make it right for you," says Miller.