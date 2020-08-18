A 14 year old hit and run victim says she feels bad for the person who fled the scene

14-year-old London Banks was badly injured in a hit and run crash and has come a long way in her recovering during the pandemic, and is even find time to help others.

Her mother, Shandra Mosley-Banks, tells FOX 26 “She works hard every day. I believe she gets up off the floor thinking let me work two or three times harder than my counter partner to make sure that I have it right.“

“Go Stros!” were the first words spoken by then 13-year-old London Banks. She was badly injured in a hit and run crash last October while riding her bike in broad daylight. Today, she stands tall, having completed her 14th birthday, but she still suffers with her brain injury, affecting her memory.

“It modified our schedule of all the hard work we had been doing to where we had to slow things down a little bit and then do zoom meetings with doctors, and then modify our rehab, and all that stuff.” says her mother.

London tells us “Right now since the pandemic it’s, you take it as it goes. You can’t really plan out too far because you don’t know what’s going to change.”

London still loves the Astros, and tells us that she has her own crafting business, designing masks, and other items. She also tells FOX 26 that she feels bad for the person who hit her. Her mother Shandra, wants people like that off the street, and it has inspired her to advocate for other hit and run victims. “Whenever there is a hit and run in our area, trying to reach out to the families, and getting to know these individuals, and sharing London’s truth for those that don’t know her truth. Advocating about it, because I believe it’s very important that we realize the amount of hit and runs that we’ve had in the Houston surrounding area.”

London’s mom says they want the driver found and are asking that if anyone knows anything about the driver of the car to please call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS. She also tells FOX 26 the Astros said once baseball is allowed to bring fans back, London is invited to throw the first pitch during one of their home games.