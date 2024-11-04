93-year-old couple protests parole for killer of their 19-year-old daughter, her husband, for the 26th time

Louis Phillip Wright is serving three life sentences, but he's still parole eligible.

In fact, he was initially approved for parole back in the early 90's.

"They're gone, will never come back, and you have to keep fighting," said JoRita Kaltwasser.

She and her husband, Loy Dell, have been fighting to keep Wright in prison for most of their lives. They want to see Wright die in prison.

"Hopefully, I'd like to see him die this minute as we talk," JoRita said.

June 1, 1976, JoRita's 41st birthday. It would also be the day her 19-year-old daughter Judith Ann Watson and her 21-year-old husband, Larry Watson, were murdered by Wright, who was in parole from Tennessee.

"It was one of the most horrific crimes back in the 70's that Houston has ever experienced," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Back in 2017, they were 86-year-old and protesting Wright's parole. Now, they are 93.

Loy Dell is under the weather, but JoRita told us why Wright needs to stay in prison.

"To make a point, they don't go free when they murder somebody," she said.

"It's typical of them to get a hold of something and see it to the end," said Debra Majzoub, the Kaltwassers daughter.

This time, the Kaltwassers will appear before the parole board by video. JoRita says she will protest as long as she's on this Earth.

"And then when I'm through, there's Andy, my daughter, my family," she said.

"Whatever happens to JoRita and Loy Dell, they are always going to have a voice," Kahan said.

The parole board is expected to make a decision by next month.