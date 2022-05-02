8-foot 'unwanted guest' found in Humble

article

An ‘unwanted guest’ in a Humble neighborhood left some homeowners on edge on Monday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, an eight-foot alligator was found on the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane.

One photo taken by authorities showed the alligator was tied up with blue duct tape and bungee cords.

Photo of alligator captured in an Humble neighborhood on Monday afternoon. (Source: Harris County Constable Office, Pct. 4)

Authorities said Texas Parks and Wildlife were called to the area and they will relocate the alligator to his natural habitat.

No injuries were reported.