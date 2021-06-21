8 arrested during protest in front of Senator Ted Cruz's house in Houston

Houston police say eight people were arrested for trespassing during a protest in front of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s home.

According to the Houston Police Department, 60 to 70 people were protesting on Monday morning, and most of them were staying on the sidewalk and in the public right-of-way.

"A large majority of the group are extremely peaceful, out there expressing their first amendment right, protesting against climate change. Unfortunately, there was a small group who were actually committing trespassing into private property in front of the senator’s residence," said Ben Tien with the Houston Police Department.

Police say they gave multiple warnings to the group as a whole, as well as individually to those who were violating the trespassing law.

"Roughly eight individuals still refused to leave. We finally gave one final warning, and those individuals still refused to leave. And we explained to them the fact that they were violating the trespassing law. They acknowledged that they understood, and they chose to be arrested," Tien said.

"I just want to take a moment to remind everyone the Houston Police Department supports first amendment rights, supports public assembly, but it has to be done in a safe manner, and it has to be done within the confine and within the scope of the laws," Tien said.