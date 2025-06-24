70 dogs found in worst hoarding case ever in Pasadena, some need fosters

The Brief Pasadena Animal Control found 70 chihuahuas at one home. A couple and their two adult children lived in the house. Criminal charges are pending.



When Pasadena Animal Control officers arrived at the home, they found 70 chihuahuas in extremely bad condition.

Pasadena Animal Control finds horrible conditions for 70 chihuahuas

What we know:

"Being an animal lover, it was very bad," said Pasadena Animal Control officer Johana Murillo. "But we knew we needed to do something. We contacted the Houston SPCA. We needed guidance. We knew we had at least 50 dogs."

A couple and their two adult children lived in the house. Criminal charges are pending.

Three Little Pitties Rescue took in 10 of the dogs last week that are now in foster homes. On Monday, the rescue took in 10 more.

"Since they've all been in the same home, they're all inbred, they've all been procreating together," said Lainey Barrentine, Clinic Director with Three Little Pitties Rescue.

Most of the dogs have medical issues including neurological teeth issues and early onset arthritis.

"We had quite a few fosters step up quickly for that first bunch, and now we are looking for fosters for this next bunch," said Alayna Goodson, Executive Director for Three Little Pitties Rescue. "I think it would be real neat if we could connect with some new people who haven't fostered with us before, and they want to be part of this life-saving mission."

What you can do:

If you'd like to foster, donate, or just learn more about this dogs, go to www.threelittlepittiesrescue.org.