7-vehicle crash reported in Harris County, no major injuries reported

Harris County officials are on the scene of a major crash involving seven vehicles.

According to Donald Wine, Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain for District 4, the crash occurred on Highway 6 North in front of the Home Depot just after 8 p.m.

A total of seven vehicles, including one patrol vehicle, was involved in the crash.

Wine said no major injuries have been reported. Hoowever, several people have been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials said northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 6 between Smithsone Drive and FM 529 is shut down while officials investigate.

Traffic in the area is being diverted westbound onto Smithstone Drive.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date.