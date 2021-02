A 60-year-old homeless man was found deceased near the I-10 East overpass at Sheldon Road just before noon Monday.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies report the man they found may have died of exposure.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, members of their homeless outreach team offered to take the man to a warming center, but he declined.

