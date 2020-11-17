6-year-old Conroe girl dies after she was hit by school bus

A 6-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a school bus Tuesday, Nov. 17 around 7:30 a.m.

Conroe Police say the crash took place in the 2200 block of 1st Street in Conroe.

According to witnesses on the scene the child was breathing, but not conscious.

Montgomery County Hospital District medics arrived and immediately started life-saving procedures on the child.

She was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to Conroe Police, dashcam footage shows the child ran in front of the school bus as it was departing from the pick-up location

The bus driver didn't see the girl take off in front of the bus and ran over the child.

"The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy," CPD said in a statement.