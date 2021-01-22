6 Fort Bend ISD campuses to shift to online learning starting Monday

article

Fort Bend ISD says six campuses will shift from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Monday through the remainder of the week.

The affected campuses are Pecan Grove Elementary, Ridgemont Elementary, Ridgemont Early Literacy Center, Hodges Bend Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School and the James Reese Career and Technical Center.

The District says the FBISD COVID Response Team monitors COVID-related data and activities each day in an effort to mitigate the spread of illness and maintain the continuity of regular school and business operations.

"The FBISD COVID Response Team assessed a wide range of internal and external indicators to determine the level of risk and/or possible disruption to campus operations. All data suggested a significant impact to our ability to adequately staff these campuses and has caused an operational disruption that would prevent us from continuing face-to-face instruction at this time," the District wrote in a notice.

The district has elevated the six campuses from Yellow Level 2 to Red Level 3, as outlined by the FBISD COVID Response Plan.

"The duration of this transition is contingent upon campus staffing and several other internal and external environmental factors that are being monitored daily. It is our intention to return to face-to-face instruction for students currently designated for face-to-face learning for Term 3 once we are able to do so," FBISD wrote.

The District says an update will be provided at the end of next week.

Fort Bend ISD families can click here to learn more.