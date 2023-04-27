50 years since Houston's first mass shooting in 1973, survivors honored

It's been 50 years since the mass shooting in Houston that took the lives of five and advocates are coming together to honor the survivors.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg will be joined by the 1973 Red Elementary School shooting survivors in honor of Crime Victims Rights Week and to highlight the rights and importance of victims in the criminal justice system.

Ogg will be joined by Shirley Whatley, a mother of the Red Elementary shooting victim, Lyn Tucker, a survivor of the shooting, and Bert Graham, a survivor and retired assistant district attorney.

According to court documents, on April 18, 1973, Larry Delon Casey went on a spree and shoot five people at random, killing three of them.

He was said to be on probation for burglary at the time.

Casey shot and killed 86-year-old Beulah Davis as she stood in front of her home. He then killed 5-year-old Claire Patricia Jakubowski as she was riding her bicycle in her driveway.

Three kids were walking home from Red Elementary School in Houston ISD when they were also shot by Casey. Jana Whatley, 10, died from the gunshot, and Tucker and Karen Kurtz, both 10 were wounded but survived.

Police arrested Casey soon after the shooting.