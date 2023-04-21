David Temple was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife Belinda Temple on Friday.

During a retrial in August 2019, Temple, a former Alief Hastings High School Football coach was found guilty for the second time in the 1999 death of his pregnant wife, Katy High School teacher Belinda Temple.

However, a judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase in 2019 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision. Now, more than three years later, a new jury has determined his sentence.

Temple was convicted for the first time in 2007 for his wife's murder after years of an investigation, but the ruling was overturned in 2016, and he was granted a retrial.

One of the state’s final witnesses, David Temple’s ex-wife Heather Scott Temple, was called to the stand by the prosecution on April 10.

Scott was David Temple’s mistress in 1999 when his wife was murdered. Prosecutors say Temple shot his wife to death in order to be with his mistress. Temple and Scott married two years later, but they have since divorced.

Prosecutors said the affair is what gave him motive.

He was out running errands on Jan. 11, 1999, when she was murdered. But according to the timeline assembled by investigators, he had time to slip home and kill her.

The defense in the 2019 trial hearing said the prosecution had the timeline of the murder all wrong. They say investigators retraced Temple's steps in the evening not during the time of the murder when traffic was heavier, and argued there simply was no time.

At the time, Belinda was eight months pregnant with the couple's second child. The baby also died.

On April 10, prosecutors told jurors on April 10, before Temple murdered his wife Belinda and his unborn baby girl Erin Ashley in a staged burglary, he would openly insult her.

David and Belinda also had a son, Evan, who was 3 years old when his pregnant mom was murdered. Evan is now 28, with a wife, one child, and one on the way. Evan was raised by Scott.

"Belinda Temple had just turned 30 years of age when this defendant took a shotgun and put it to the back of her head and executed her," said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Tanner during the hearing on April 10.

Scott testified on Monday to having an affair with David Temple who was her colleague in late 1998 and on January 5, 1999.

Scott says she told Temple they "need to stop" the affair but three days later - three days before Belinda was shot to death, Scott says David told her, "I'm totally falling in love with you," and she told him she felt the same way.

Prosecutors say that's why Temple murdered his wife, to be with his mistress whom he married two years later in 2001. Although they divorced in 2019, Scott still didn't say anything incriminating against Temple when she was on the stand.

This was the third jury tasked with deciding Temple’s fate. They only declared how Temple should be sentenced.