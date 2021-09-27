50 Cent in Houston for induction of entrepreneurs with HISD 

The first 75 entrepreneurs were inducted Monday from Wheatley, Worthing, and Kashmere High schools through the G Unity Foundation partnership that involves HISD, United Horizon group, and rapper & entrepreneur 50 Cent.

Students in the Lab will engage in MBA-level lessons that represent the full lifecycle of a product or concept, from idea creation to market branding to running a company.

At the end of 11 weeks, the program will culminate in a "Shark Tank" style competition that will be judged by Curtis Jackson, Al Kashani, President of Horizon United Group, and other business leaders. The winners will receive seed money to begin their businesses, incubated in Houston.