50 Cent among dozens of honorees at Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards

The city held its Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards Sunday honoring big names with bigger hearts and among those included award-winning rapper and philanthropist Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Local Humanitarians Treveia and David Dennis first established the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards in 2014 to honor residents that exemplify kindness and make the city a better place through action, philanthropy, volunteerism, or involvement.

FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson and host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey emceed the event, which began at 5:30 p.m. with a red-carpet arrival and contact reception at the Royal Sonesta Houston.

Around 6:30 p.m. however, is when the award ceremony kicked off, featuring prominent speakers like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, and past honoree/founder of Texas EquuSearch Tim Miller.

More than a dozen honorees were recognized for their work in the Houston area including award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Through Jackson's G-Unity Foundation, which he began in 2003, he successfully pioneered an educational intervention program in May 2021 called the G-Unity Business Lab in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) that uses a team (parents, teachers, community services providers) to provide academic and social services to youth attending HISD by delivering a highly focused, year-long course on entrepreneurship!

Several notable Houstonians were also recognized including Dave and Laura Ward, Kenneth Li, Dr. Iresha Hillard, LeMarcus and Amber Newman, Dr. Carolyn Farb, Councilman Edward Pollard, Bishop Leroy J. Woodard Jr., Darryl and Linda Wischnewsky, Alan Helfman, Caleb Cook, who was honored with the Florene Ivory Dennis Historic Heart Award, and Amit Tandon, who received the National Humanitarian Award.

In celebration of RAK Day this year, the Dennis’ had a big reveal of a brand-new initiative created in collaboration with local businesses and HISD called "RAK Rooms" that encourage and reward good behavior and academic achievement among students at HISD Schools!

To learn more about the Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards, click here.

See below for a complete list of the honorees and the work they have done to help make the Space City a better place to live:

Darryl & Linda Wischnewsky -Darryl and his wife Linda’s philanthropy reaches many people in the Houston area. Bayway Auto Group are proud supporters and sponsors for Historical Black Colleges and Universities, several church organizations, AKA and Delta Greek Organizations, and schools for the disability. They sponsored a flight for a youngman with an immune disorder to fly into Houston for surgery. The doctor couldn't perform the surgery and they flew him back home with no hesitation.

·Dave & Laura Ward- dedication to the nonprofit that has served 3.5 million children in need, ponied up enough support to have the Child Life Room at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Outpatient Clinic renamed as the Laura S. Ward, Houston Children’s Charity Child Life Room. Mr. Dave Ward has done so much for many organizations but his work with Crime Stoppers of Houston has been and continues to be historic and unparalleled.Trying to encapsulate Dave’s community service is almost impossible. He is a Lifetime Member of Crime Stoppers and the 100 Club of Houston, Endowed Lifetime Member of the Partnership for Baylor College of Medicine, and a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson- is founder of the G-Unity Labs. Providing underprivileged schools with access to computers labs and training. His charity organization's $300,000 donation was matched by HISD for a total of $600,000.

Councilman Edward Pollard- Founder of Suits for Success is an organization that mentors teen boys on life skills. The program focuses on public speaking, etiquette training, personal finance, resume building, mental health, peer pressure, interview techniques, and how to tie a tie. Each student receives a free suit, shirt, and tie for high school graduation and life beyond.

Kenneth Li- Li A strong pillar in the Asian community, has long been active in public affairs in the local community, and much of his time is devoted to it. With funds from TIRZ, the organization provided $500,000 to help the Houston Police Department open a Midwest Command Station to improve the safety of the area.

Alan Helfman-Raised millions of dollars through over 80 fundraisers for Texas Southern University to support 3rd and 5th ward students. Hosted 100+ fundraisers for HPD, including recent events to support the families of fallen officers

·Marcus & Amber Newman- The Newman Family Philanthropic activities include working with the relief effort during and after Hurricane Katrina, Feeding the Homeless at the Salvation Army, working with Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County, Volunteering at the Blue Triangle, District (K) "Klean it up, Green it up" campaign for former Council Member Larry Green, NFL youth Organization, Houston Football Preps Second Chance Camp, Houston Texans Youth Camps, Helping in supporting our servicemen and women in Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

Bishop Leroy J. Woodard Jr.-a prominent businessman, civic leader and humanitarian with a deep commitment to education and food assistance. He helped over 9.5 Million people through his more than 40 years of service. Scholarships, Food Vouchers. Bishop Woodard has continued the family legacy. For the past four decades, the SuperFeast has fed the hungry on Thanksgiving and Christmas – about 20,000 people per event.

Dr. Iresha Hillard- she donated seventy-five thousand dollars to kids in the Houston community. On August 12, 2017, Pastor Hilliard brought together twenty-two girls via Coach bus to participate in a shopping spree at the Galleria Mall. Each girl received a budget of one-thousand dollars to shop at various stores.

Special Award Recipients:

Tina Knowles-Richards (National Humanitarian Award)

Caleb Cook(Florene Ivory Dennis Heroic Heart Humanitarian Award)

Tom Cruise (TBD) (Dr. Caroyln Farb Honorary Humanitarian Award)