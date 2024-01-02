The 2024 Original 46th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade is just around the corner.

In partnership with the City of Houston and the Martin Luther King Jr Parade Foundation Inc, the Black Heritage Society is hosting the event on Monday, Jan.15, at 10am-2pm on 900 Smith Street in downtown Houston.

Event coordinators say the parade is free to the public and will showcase a variety of costumes, floats, marching bands, first responders, community groups, and vehicles.

Immediately following the MLK Jr. Day Parade, the Black Heritage Society is also hosting the Houston MLK Festival and Children's Day of Service in Hermann Square Park until 4:00 pm.

Event coordinators say children are encouraged to attend the parade and festival. You can get your tickets by visiting the Black Heritage Society's website.

The organization is also seeking volunteers to help with the event and will provide training. You can also visit the website to submit an inquiry or sign up.

The following routes and areas were closed during the parade: