42-year-old career criminal on probation remains free on multiple bonds, even with new criminal charges filed

Breaking Bond: Suspect on probation remains free on multiple bonds despite new charges being filed

The backstory:

She's been to prison four times after being convicted in three counties between 2015 and 2017. Now, she's free from jail on seven felony bonds in Harris County.

The charges include aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and multiple probation violations.

No matter how many charges or probation violations, Solomon remains free thanks to 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill.

In 2024, we told you about Solomon being charged with practicing dentistry without a license.

According to court documents, she called herself Niki Calloway and had an office inside a building.

Citing all the criminal charges filed against her in Harris County, Solomon's probation in Galveston County was revoked, and she spent 60 days in jail.

Last month, she picked up two new felony charges in Brazoria County. Still, she remains on probation in Harris County and free from jail on seven felony bonds.

"If I'm on probation and watching this segment, I'm going, ‘why am I paying my fees? Why am I reporting to my probation officer? Why am I going to these classes? Why am I doing what I'm supposed to be doing,'" said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "She's not doing anything and nothing happens to her."